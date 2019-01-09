There’s a spraying sound and probably water dripping on the floor, when my son pauses from crashing the dishes together like cymbals and calls out: “Alexa, play ‘For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow’!”

From the laundry room, where my head is partially submerged in the dryer, I think, at first, that this is an odd musical request from the boy who usually belts out showtunes while doing his chores. But, then, I remember our whole family serenading my dad at his retirement dinner in December; it was probably the first time that my nine year old ever heard the song.

His voice cracks a little on the highest of the three “jolly good fe-el-lows,” and I just want to reach out and touch this moment, holding it in the kind of embrace that my son will no longer tolerate from me, as if I might savor a little longer this sound of my sweet boy thinking joyfully of his grandpa in California.

The three time zones and 2.5-thousand miles that I often bemoan between the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Monterey Bay are really no match for this kind of love—the kind that “bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.” And so, I will resume my kneeling position over the piles of laundry, bowing my head, too, in awe and thanksgiving, knowing full well that this is what it feels like to be blessed.

